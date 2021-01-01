The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Enjoy the natural beauty of the great outdoors with the durable, breathable design of the Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Margarita Ankle socks. Ankle length design with comfort welt construction. Indestructawool technology with extended durability zones. 4 Degree elite fit system for a dialed-in, performance-oriented fit. Breathable body-mapped mesh zones. Virtually Seamless toe for enhanced comfort. Crafted for a women's-specific fit. 56% merino wool, 11% nylon, 31% recycled nylon, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in USA.