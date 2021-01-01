Bombas Performance Running Quarter Socks, Large, Black

Why make Bombas running socks in a quarter-rise height? Because they're the perfect rise that never slips or moves around, while even keeping dirt out of your socks while trail running. Bombas Hex Tec construction for breathability and moisture-wicking. Proprietary poly/cotton blend yarns. Made with comfort innovations like strategic zone cushioning and airflow ventilation. Fit and Design: Ergonomically designed to fit either your right foot or left foot perfectly, for a comfortable fit Specially-designed Sure-Fit Cuff stretches not just outward, but also vertically, to perfectly contour to your leg and comfortably stay right in place, while never sliding down Y-Stitched Heel creates a natural cup around your heel Honeycomb Arch Support System cradles the arch of your foot, for a firm but comfortable hug around your midfoot Seamless toe closure Temperature regulating vents allow cool air to flow in, which helps manage moisture and prevent sweaty feet Strategic Zone Cushioning Technology: Hex Tec construction for breathability and moisture-management to keep your feet dry and comfortable