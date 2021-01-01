philosophy Perfume - Amazing Grace Ballet Rose 2-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women - Set of Two

Amazing Grace Ballet Rose 2-Oz. Eau de Toilette - Women - Set of Two. Sink into the luxury of this delicate blend that shows off your feminine, 'dancing in the garden' side.Includes two 2-oz. bottlesNotes: rose petals, peony, lychee, woods and muskNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.