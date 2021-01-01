FELINA Peridot Everyday Lace-Back Demi Bra, Size 40H (5D Us) in Sugar Baby at Nordstrom Rack

Perfect coverage demi cups are covered by our lighter than air microfiber and trimmed with a delicate lace edge. Super lightweight yet supportive, pillow soft contour cups with brushed liner offer no-show, seamless, sleek suppport, natural shape and lift. Worn-to-be-seen lace back wing detail, gently smooths and veils. Triple hook-and-eye clasp closure Lace trim Cups: 78% nylon, 22% elastane, Front: 100% nylon, Back Wing: 88% nylon, 12% elastane, Back Lace: 69% nylon, 16% polyester, 15% elastane Hand wash cold separately. Do not bleach. Do not twist or wring. Reshape. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Imported