Create a bold statement and flawless finsh by accessorizing yourself with this exceptional gem-encrusted bracelet Tennis bracelet features 6x4mm Oval Cut Peridot Stone High polished sterling silver link chain setting with box clasp tongue and safety closure Peridot is August's birthstone The natural properties and composition of mined gemstones define the unique beauty of each piece. The image may show slight differences to the actual stone in color and texture