Kenra Color incorporates balancing Complex 5 a purposeful blend of five essential benefits for haircolor that is simply stunning. Formulated to be used with Kenra Color Permanent Coloring Creme Activator 10V-40V to provide consistent reliable results. Vibrant long lasting color. Intense shine. Improved condition and manageablility. Gentle Formulation. Outstanding coverage and color saturation. Multi-dimentional tones. Kenra Permanent Coloring Creme 5B Light Brown 3 oz - Womens Kenra - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.