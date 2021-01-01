Tory Burch Perry Croc-Embossed Leather Tote

Elegant yet practical croc-embossed leather tote with a trio of compartments for maximum organization. Open top Includes luggage tag Goldtone hardware Two interior open compartments Interior zip compartment Lined Leather Imported SIZE Dual top handle, 9.5" drop 13.5"W x 11.25"H x 5.25"D ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Handbags - Tory Burch Handbags > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Black.