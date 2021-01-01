From persian mom breeder gifts
Persian Cat Gift Kitten Owner Lover Tote Bag
Advertisement
The Persian Cat Present is for kitten lover or feline owner who love grooming the cute and funny kitty and put food in the cat tree. You are a pet dad or mom and love cat breeders and fancier? Then you will love this too! The My Persian Cat And I Talk About You Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.