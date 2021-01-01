Emergency Zone Personal Safety Other - 175 Piece First Aid Kit

175 Piece First Aid Kit. Organize and easily find all your first aid supplies when you need them with this handy kit. It features multiple clear pockets for simple access. Includes four medium bandages, forty small bandages, forty large sterile sponge dressings, four small sterile sponge dressings, ten gauze rolls - 5 cm x 3 cm, four butterfly closures, five alcohol free cleansing wipes, eighteen cotton tip applicators, twenty cotton balls, ten safety pins, ten nitrile gloves, two triangular sling bandages, CPR mask, adhesive tape, tweezers, trauma scissors, sterile eye pad, emergency blanket and first aid instruction sheet10'' W x 8'' H x 4'' DImported