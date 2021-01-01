Personalized 10K White Gold Family Tree Birthstone Pendant Necklace, One Size , White

Keep your family near your heart when you sport this necklace personalized with the names and birthstones of all your loved ones. Fashioned in a tree silhouette, this cutout pendant is made of 10K white gold. Made in America.Metal: Rhodium-plated 10K white goldStone: 2.5mm round lab-created gemstonesClosure: Lobster claspDimensions: 7Â¾" longGemstones may be treated and may require special care.Care: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Made in USJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.Personalize with up to 4 names, 7 characters each name in script font.Choose up to 4 birthstones. Use the letter keys below to represent each month. NOTE: Must use capital letters when choosing months.A=JanuaryB=FebruaryC=MarchD=AprilE=MayF=JuneG=JulyH=AugustI=SeptemberJ=OctoberK=NovemberL=December Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.