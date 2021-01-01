Personalized 10K White Gold Name and Birthstone Footprints Pendant Necklace, One Size , White

Symbolizing the one who's left their footprints on your heart, this adorable pendant necklace is personalized with a name and birthstone. Crafted of 10K white gold. Made in America.Metal: Rhodium-plated 10K white goldStone: 2.5mm round lab-created gemstoneSetting: BeadClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long rope chainCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: USGemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.Personalize with up to 10 letters in script font.Choose one birthstone. Use the letter key below to represent the month.A=JanuaryB=FebruaryC=MarchD=AprilE=MayF=JuneG=JulyH=AugustI=SeptemberJ=OctoberK=NovemberL=December Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.