Personalized 14K Gold Over Silver 20mm Monogram Round Pendant Necklace, One Size

This monogram pendant is a timeless statement of elegance and style. The lovely script turns your initials into a work of art. Initials will appear exactly as entered. Must be three letters, center initial will be enlarged. Made in America.Metal: 14K yellow gold over silverClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long rope chainPendant Size: 20mmPersonalize: Up to 3 initials in script font; initials will appear exactly as entered; center initial will be enlargedCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Made in USJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.