Measurements: 20" Height, 13.5" Width, 9" Depth Micro Diamond Textured Outside For Extreme Scratch Resistance Comfort Grip, One-Touch, Dual-Trolley Aluminum Handle System Adjusts At The Push Of A Button Packing Compartment is Divided into Two Sections with Full Zip-Around Cover to Divide the Two Sections for Additional Packing Needs US Domestic Carry-On Approved