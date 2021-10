Symbolizing your infinite love, give someone special this infinity necklace personalized with their name. Made in America.Metal: 14K yellow or white gold, 10K yellow or white gold, 14K yellow gold over sterling silver or sterling silverClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long rope chainPendant Size: 30x13mm longPersonalize: Up to 9 lettersJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.