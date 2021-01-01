Personalized Monogram Infinity Pendant Necklace, One Size , Yellow

Prove your undying devotion to your someone special by including their initials in this infinity pendant necklace.Metals: Sterling silver, 24K rose gold over sterling silver, 24K yellow gold over sterling silver, 10K white or yellow gold, 14K rose, white or yellow goldClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long rope chainPendant Size: 30x16mmPersonalize: Choose 3 letters. Initials will appear exactly as entered; center initial will be enlarged.Care: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: USJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing