Personalized Pyramid Monogram Necklace in Sterling Silver or 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver

Diversify your jewelry box with this personalized pyramid monogram necklace. A monogram of your initials is hand carved out of high quality sterling silver. The inverse triangle frame creates a distinct, iconic style while providing greater reinforcement to your monogram necklace. Your monogram is polished to a high luster before it is shipped out to. Great to wear during occasions both casual and formal. And as a handmade jewelry item, this piece is truly one-of-a-kind. This monogram necklace makes a great gift for Birthdays, Holidays, and Anniversaries. This monogram necklace is fastened by a sterling silver chain. This necklace is also available in a gleaming 14K gold-plating. Initials are carved in the order written. It is recommended to type the last initial second as it will appear larger and in the center of this monogram necklace.