From fine jewelry

Personalized Sterling Silver 20mm Monogram Charm Bracelet, One Size

$202.49 on sale
($599.98 save 66%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

Wear this monogram charm bracelet as a constant reminder of the bond you share with someone special. Initials will appear exactly as entered. Must be three letters, center initial will be enlarged. Made in America.Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverClosure: ToggleDimensions: 7Â¼" long circular chainPendant Size: 20mmPersonalize: Up to 3 script initials. Initials will appear exactly as entered; center initial will be enlargedCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: USJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com