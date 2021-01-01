Personalized Sterling Silver 20mm Monogram Charm Bracelet, One Size

Wear this monogram charm bracelet as a constant reminder of the bond you share with someone special. Initials will appear exactly as entered. Must be three letters, center initial will be enlarged. Made in America.Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverClosure: ToggleDimensions: 7Â¼" long circular chainPendant Size: 20mmPersonalize: Up to 3 script initials. Initials will appear exactly as entered; center initial will be enlargedCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: USJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.