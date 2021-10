Keep your name or the name of someone you love close to your heart with this heart-embellished name necklace. Made in America.Metal: Sterling silverClosure: Spring-ringLength: 18" rope chainPersonalize: Up to 8 characters in script fontCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: USJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.