Elaborate filigree sterling silver mixes with brilliant gemstones to give you a vintage-look ring. Choose birthstones meaningful to you to create your unique stackable mix.Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverStones: Genuine round amethystsSetting: ProngWidth: 3mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedGemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.