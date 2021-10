There's no end to the beauty of an eternity ring. Whether it's your birthstone, or just a favorite color, this stackable ring lends personal style that lasts. Brilliant alone, even better together—mix-and-match with additional rings and create an endless collection of glamorous stacks. Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverStones: Lab-created blue sapphireSetting: ProngWidth: 3.25mmGemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.