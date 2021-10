Create a one-of-a-kind stack to reflect your unique sense of style and beauty. Crafted of polished sterling silver, an openwork fleur-de-lis design travels the entire length of the band. Mix and match with other stackable rings and design a new look every day. Metal: Rhodium-plated sterling silverWidth: 4.5mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.