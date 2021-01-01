PESCATARIAN COOKBOOK: Delicious and Simple Healthy Fish Recipes for Healthy and Light Meals Sierra Stevens Author

Do you love delicious seafood dishes but never know how to prepare them to perfection? Do you want to integrate your diet with seafood but lack of ideas?Then this cookbook is for you... Keep reading!!!It is known that fish brings many benefits to our health, but often due to habit or difficulty in cooking it, these types of foods are avoided.The best way to add seafood to our weekly eating plan, and consequently gain all the benefits of this healthy habit, is to have the basics of easy, quick but succulent cooking.Here's what you'll get by purchasing this cookbook:Secrets to keep fish from being stodgy and cloying.Recipes in a variety of flavors and features to satisfy any palate.Recipes with pictures to help you understand exactly what dish you're about to cookAnd much more...Make this cookbook available to your customers now, and they will love to enjoy these fresh, flavorful dishes this hot summer.BUY NOW PESCATARIAN COOKBOOK your customers will fight to grab it as soon as you put it in your catalog!!!