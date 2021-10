Marco Bicego Petali Medium Cocktail Ring Designer About Marco Bicego: Every piece is handcrafted in Italy by trained artisans at their factory, where each step is done in-house to ensure each piece is made with the upmost quality. Their process begins with smelting 18K gold and from there the pieces begin to take shape, using their signature hand engraving or coiling technique. Impeccably edited for, as Marco says, "the beach, the boardroom or the ballroom," these pieces become ef.