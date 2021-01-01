Pétanque Boule Ball Leisure Sports Petanque Professionals Tote Bag

Your heart beats for Pétanque and you simply love to play boule with your boule friends together in the fresh air or in the hall? Then this Boule Petanque sport design is just right for you. Play alone or in the team. Ideal gift for all Pétanque players who like to throw heavy balls. Perfect for birthdays, beginning of the game round, summer party, tournament and competition games. Show everyone that you are a proud Pétanque professional 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.