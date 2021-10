This cotton piqu polo with a tipped collar features a drop shadow logo patch at the chest and a star patch at the back. Spread collar Short sleeves Four-button placket Pullover style 100% cotton Dry clean Machine wash SIZE About 28" from shoulder to hem. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Burberry > Burberry > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Burberry. Color: White. Size: XS.