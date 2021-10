From the Petit Garden Collection. Inspired by nature blended in harmony their Italian roots, this Pasquale Bruni ring shimmers with diamond pav encircling the entire band, showcasing a delicate leaf motif. Diamond, 0.32 tcw Diamond clarity: VVS-VS Diamond color: F-G 18K white gold Made in Italy SIZE Petal, about 0.25". Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Pasquale Bruni > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Pasquale Bruni. Color: Silver. Size: 7.