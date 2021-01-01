Petite B Lucky U Necklace

The Tiny Charms collection is all about sweet and functional at the same time. Lightweight, sweat/swim/shower friendly, super-strong and yet delicate enough to be very sexy. you'll wear the tiny charms daily, either alone or layered with other pieces. Great for active pursuits as well as chilling out, the tiny charms are so comfortable you just forget to take them off! Sterling silver or 24k gold vermeil100% nylon cordelette is highly durable-Please note cord color is in color description. Photos for illustration only. Actual cord will be color described. Water Worthy - Sweat, Swim, ShowerLifetime warranty