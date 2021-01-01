For those last-minute dressings, the MICHAEL Michael Kors Petite Cozy Sweatshirt will be your perfect casual accompaniment out and about. The athletic style and relaxed fit will make sure whatever happens, you keep comfy. Two-attached hood with adjustable drawcord. V-neckline. Long sleeves, with dropped shoulders and ribbed cuffs. Front kangaroo pocket. Ribbed waistband. Relaxed fit drapes the body for comfort. Solid color design. Materials: 62% polyester, 34% viscose, 4% elastane. Machine wash cold with like colors, wash inside out, put in laundry bag before washing, only non-chlorine bleach, reshape and lay flat to dry, warm iron, or dry clean. Imported.