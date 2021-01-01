David Yurman Petite Infinity Huggie Hoop Earrings With Diamonds

From the Infinity Collection. Infinity is inspired by the ancient symbol for the eternal and the everlasting. A pair of smooth and Cabled links interlace in perfect harmony, combining different elements into a single signature David Yurman form. Pav diamonds, 0.08 tcw Sterling silver Yellow gold post back Imported SIZE About 0.11" ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collectionsfrom its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture. David Yurman - David Yurman Silver > David Yurman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. David Yurman. Color: Silver.