Sigma Beauty Petite Perfection Brush Set in Beauty: NA. Bring a little glam wherever you go with the Sigma Beauty Petite Perfection Brush Set, dripping in limited-edition metallic rose gold. Perfect for applying, blending and lining with your favorite formulas, these luxe mini eye brushes tuck neatly inside the matching Beauty Bag for sleek, travel-friendly storage.. Includes: Mini E32 Exact Blend (precisely apply + blend eyeshadow), Mini E38 Diffused Crease (soften + blend harsh color lines), Mini E65 Small Angle (create precise lines + strokes), Mini Beauty Bag. Full-size synthetic bristle brush heads. Vegan & cruelty-free. Set of 3. SGBY-WU36. HLD21. Sigma Beauty's drive to better your beauty routine sets the foundation for every product creation. They're looking to you and your everyday for inspiration, then infusing the highest-quality materials, ingredients and technology to build solutions you'll revel in. Every innovative beauty tool, texture, formula and cosmetic color makes your life easier, more fun and uniquely-beautiful.