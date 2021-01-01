David Yurman Petite Solari Bypass Ring with Cultured Pearl & Diamonds in 18K Yellow Gold

From the Solari Collection. Petite Solari marks David Yurman's return to the sphere as the centerpiece of a collection. Evolved from Orbit, which debuted in 2005, the elemental shapes embody the simplicity of modern sophistication. 18K Yellow Gold Cultured Akoya Pearl, 5mm Pav Diamonds, 0.08 tcw Made in Italy SIZE Width, 2.3mm ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collectionsfrom its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture. David Yurman - David Yurman Gold > David Yurman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. David Yurman. Color: Yellow Gold. Size: 7.