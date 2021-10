ELSE founder Ela Onur comes from a family of lingerie designers - it's why both her technical knowledge and vision are so refined. This 'Petunia' thong is hand-made from stretch-mesh and corded lace and has an elasticated waist for a flexible fit. Wear it with the [matching bra id1179578]. Wear it with: [SARAH & SEBASTIAN Earrings id1167969], [SARAH & SEBASTIAN Necklace id1167965], [Loren Stewart Bracelet id1155584].