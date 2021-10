Vagabond House\'s Marine Life Pewter Serving Tray is an artwork of marine life and sea shells cast in luxurious pewter. Six intricately detailed cast pewter clamshells are centered by a sand dollar. Further embellished with augers and scallops, a sprinkling of sea grass adds a finishing touch. Vagabond House's Sea Shell Pewter Serving Tray is a delightful piece for service of sushi, oysters, caviar or shrimp. The sand dollar center is delightful for dips.