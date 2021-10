Our elegantly ornate Medici pewter decanter tags feature mezzo-rilievo acanthus leaves, shells, scrolls and fleur- de-lis encircling the spirit name of your choice executed in an elegant, calligraphic intaglio font. A luxury weight chain ensures the tag will hang perfectly on your decanter. Choose from the following spirits: Bourbon-Gin-Rum-Scotch-Tequila-Vodka-Whiskey