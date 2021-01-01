Pewter Olive Pattern Nuts And Olives Tongs

Let these Vagabond House olive and leaf tongs set the mood for an elegant dinner at home. Their 4-inch length makes it easy to pick up carrot sticks and other vegetables, and the handles are shaped like an olive branch to lend a peaceful ambiance to your gathering, while the textured detail makes them easier to grip. The pewter construction elevates your table setting and lasts a long time. Whether you break out the crystal and silver or go low-key with your regular place settings, these olive and leaf tongs add culinary flair to any meal. Intricate detail on the leaf-shaped ends brings a whimsical touch to serving trays, and they\'re dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Make guests smile with great food and conversation embellished by fine utensils with these 4-inch olive and leaf tongs.