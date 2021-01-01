Peyote Cactus Symbol Mandala Lophophora Williamsii Desert Tote Bag

Peyote is a small cactus with psychoactive alkaloids, particularly mescaline. It is native to southern North America, mainly distributed in Mexico. From earliest recorded time, peyote has been used by indigenous peoples for ceremonial and healing uses. Peyotl Symbol Mandala - gift idea for men, women, girlfriend, boyfriend, band, team, shaman, birthday, Christmas, travel, music festival, tattoo. Huichol, Navajo, tribes, religion, American Indians, spirituality, Native American Church, Chihuahuan, Plants 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.