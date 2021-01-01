Moncler Peyre Jacket in Black Self: 100% polyamideLining & Collar: 85% polyamide 15% elastaneFilling: 90% goose down 10% feather. Made in Romania. Hand wash. Two-way front zipper closure. Side zipper pockets. Stand collar with retractable hood. Oversized graphic logo lettering on back. Matte Longue Saison ripstop fabric. MONC-MO104. 1A122 - 00 - 53279. About the designer: Established in 1952, Monclers quintessential quilted Jacket has remained the choice of the worlds most demanding athletes and of great explorers whilst scaling the epic peaks of Karakorum & Makalù. It has infatuated the stars of cinema, the rich, famous, and jet set - from Jackie Kennedy to Madonna. An ideal blend of traditional and contemporary. Equally at home in the city as in the mountains, Moncler remains faithful to its beliefs, and to its customers.