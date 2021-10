Ideal design for all Pfalz children. Are you a real Palatine and like to go to a wine festival? Then you need this Pfalzkind design. A perfect gift for all wine lovers from the Palatinate. Wine festival, summer festival, Pfalz gift for all Pfalz children. The Pfalzkind design is the best gift for men, women, children, boys, girls, teenagers, fathers, parents, grandmas, grandpa for birthday, Christmas or other occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem