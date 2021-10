Unisex Navy This Large Sized Thermal Pack Features Superfoam Insulation With Therma-Flect Radiant Barrier For Superior Cooling Performance And A Lid With Molded Cup Holders That Makes Grabbing A Cold Drink A Breeze. The Ultra Safe Patented Liner Is 100% Leak Proof And Has Microban To Protect Against Bacterial Odors And Stains. The All-Terrain Cart Features All Terrain Wheels For Easy Rolling And A Retractable, Telescopic Handle.