Stay cool and protected in this Columbia PFG Terminal Deflector Zero Hoodie. The Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) collection is specifically designed for mobility and protection with the angler in mind. Regular Fit is an easy, lightly relaxed fit for comfortable range of motion. Omni-Wick fabric: â¢ Moisture-wicking fabric moves perspiration away from the skin to dry quickly on the surface. â¢ Four-way stretch for improved range of motion. â¢ Omni-Shade UPF 50 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Pullover hoodie in a lightweight knit. Attached hood and internal neck gaiter. Long raglan sleeves with thumbholes. Straight hem. PFG print at the chest and down the left sleeve. PFG patch set at the center back. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 46 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.