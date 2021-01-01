The Columbia PFG ZERO Rules L/S Shirt is a super-cooling tech tee with stretch and sun protection. The Performance Fishing Gear PFG collection is specifically designed for mobility and protection with the angler in mind. Omni-Wick fabric~ â¢ Moisture-wicking fabric moves perspiration away from the skin to dry quickly on the surface. â¢ Four-way stretch for improved range of motion. â¢ Omni-Freeze ZERO is a cooling technology that uses your own sweat to activate a cooling agent close to your skin so that the more you sweat the cooler you get. â¢ Omni-Shade UPF 30 fabrication protects your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays UVA and UVB. Standard fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. A classic long sleeve tee with a crew neckline and tapering sleeves. 100% polyester. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.