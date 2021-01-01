The SRAM PG1130 Cassette 11 Speed is made to upgrade the Performance of your 1x drivetrain bicycle. Be it a road or mountain setup, the 11-32 gear range gives you the power to charge through all the ups and downs. These cogs Are specifically designed for use with PC 1170 and PC 1130 chains for a smooth, quiet ride. Features of the SRAM PG1130 Cassette 11 Speed SRAM 10 and 11 speed cassettes with 11 tooth cogs have the smallest cog located behind the cassette in the packaging Drivetrain Speeds, 11 Weight, 310 Cassette Cogs, 11-12-13-14-15-17-19-22-25-28-32 Range, 11-32 Cassette Body Type, Shimano/SRAM 11 Speed Road