Nike PG4 Basketball Shoes, Men's, Black

Please Note: Shoes may not ship in orginal box Head into the game wearing the updated PG model, the Nike® PG4 basketball shoes. Designed by Paul George the PG4 reveals a new cushioning system that is lightweight and responsive. PAUL GEORGE SIGNATURE DETAILS: ”NG 11/01/17” on the right midsole ”OC 05/01/14” on the left midsole DESIGN: A dual-mesh, semi-transparent zipper overlay fastens over the laces to provide supportive containment and breathability Low-cut collar and full bootie construction for easy entry and a secure fit 6mm sockliner adds a layer of cushion under the foot IN-SHOE COMFORT: Ultra lightweight footbed made with Nike Air runs the entire length of the shoe for responsiveness during movements DURABILITY & TRACTION: Circular traction pattern offers multidirectional grip and control on the court