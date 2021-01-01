These Polo PH1206 glasses are delightful to bring a designer flair to your daily routine. An excellent choice for work and leisure the luxury semi-rimless D-frame silhouette is made of slim metal on the frame front and lightweight acetate on the temples. This contemporary frame is enhanced with adjustable nose pads. The signature Polo logo appears on the sides to honour the modern preppy lifestyle. | Polo Ralph Lauren PH1206 9303 (56) Eyeglasses and Frame in Matte Navy Blue | Acetate/Metal - Online Coastal