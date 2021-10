Contemporary and sophisticated these Polo PH2227 glasses are designed for work and leisure. Reliable and durable the stylish round frame is tastefully made of lightweight acetate for the discerning men and women. The signature Polo logo appears distinctively on the sides to honour individuality and identity. | Polo Ralph Lauren PH2227 5001 (49) Eyeglasses and Frame in Shiny Black | Acetate - Online Coastal