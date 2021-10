Phalla is all about duality. She's smart and sassy, but also knows how to find her Zen. Phalla\'s on point when she needs to be, but she can kick back and relax when it counts. She does double duty and never misses a beat. Her pretty ties give her just the right amount of feminine flair. From flats to espadrilles - she's polished up in a breeze. After all, life is more fun when you live in comfort and flow with style.