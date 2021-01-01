Nike Phantom GT Academy Indoor Soccer Shoes, Men's, Black/Red

Boost your play with a little help from the Nike® Phantom GT Academy IN soccer cleat. The Phantom GT Academy utilizes an off center lacing pattern for a larger strike zone while a textured upper creates optimal touch during shots, passing and dribbling. DESIGN: Synthetic leather for lightweight durability and easy to clean Grippy texture across the top is strategically placed for precise touch when shooting, passing and dribbling Off-center lacing creates a clean strike zone for focused kicks and dribbling DURABILITY & TRACTION: Non-marking rubber is designed for traction on the street and court