Nike Phantom GT Elite Tech Craft FG Soccer Cleats, Men's, Black

Designed for unmatched precision while on the attack the Nike® Phantom GT Elite Tech Craft fg soccer cleat utilizes a Kangaroo upper and specialized outsole for superior performance on the pitch. DESIGN: Kangaroo leather is left unstitched for a soft feel unlike any other Informed by athlete testing, grippy texture is thicker and denser at the instep and toe to give you better touch for passing, dribbling and shooting Off-center lacing creates a clean strike zone DURABILITY & TRACTION: Hyperquick system combines a tuned chassis with an open-arch plate for lightweight stability Updated stud configuration creates dynamic traction for quick changes of direction