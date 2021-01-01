Nike Phantom GT2 Pro FG Soccer Cleats, Men's, Black

Design: Flyknit construction wraps your foot in stretchy yarns for a supportive, sock-like fit, providing the support you need to cut sharply around opponents Grippy texture across the top is strategically placed for precise touch when shooting, passing and dribbling Off-center lacing creates a clean strike zone Durability & Traction: Hyperquick system combines a tuned chassis with an open-arch plate for lightweight stability Updated stud configuration creates dynamic traction for quick changes of direction