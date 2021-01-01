Bulova Phantom Mens Crystal Accent Black Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 98a240, One Size

Black IP stainless steel case and bracelet and black dial embellished with 89 statement making baguette crystals. Deployant buckle, flat mineral crystal, water resistance to 30 meters.Number of Batteries: 1Included: 1 Watch(es)Features: Crystal AccentBattery Type: Silver OxidePower Source: Battery (included)Watch Movement: QuartzWater Resistance: 30mBand Color: BlackDial Color: BlackCase Thickness: 10mmCase Width: 42mmBand Content: Stainless SteelCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 26mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported